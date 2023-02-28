IHS Announces $24M in Grant Funding for Small Ambulatory Health Facilities

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
WASHINGTON — Indian Health Service (IHS) announced $24 million in funding for 12 tribes and tribal organizations to invest in the construction, expansion and modernization of their small ambulatory health care facilities.
The funding, issued through the IHS Small Ambulatory Program, supports the recipients by “expanding access to culturally appropriate, quality health care in an environment that promotes patient safety,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said in a statement. “Small ambulatory health care facilities are a critical part of the Indian health system because they meet the diverse health care needs of American Indians and Alaska Natives.”
Up to 95% of tribally operated health care facilities provide ambulatory services, which provide care on an outpatient basis. The ambulatory care health facilities operated by tribes and tribal organizations also provide increased access to culturally appropriate, quality health care, according to IHS.
The following tribes and tribal organizations received funding:
|
Grant Recipient
|
Location
|
Amount
|
Type of Project
|
Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona
|
Tucson, AZ
|
$1,900,000
|
Expansion
|
Southern Indian Health Council
|
Alpine, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Toiyabe Tribe
|
Coleville, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Karuk Tribe
|
Happy Camp, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Hoopa Valley Tribe
|
Humboldt, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Expansion and Modernization
|
Tule River Indian Health
|
Porterville, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Sonoma County Indian Health
|
Santa Rosa, CA
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|
Macy, NE
|
$2,000,000
|
Expansion
|
Citizen Potawatomi Nation
|
Choctaw, OK
|
$2,000,000
|
New Clinic
|
Citizen Potawatomi Nation
|
Dale, OK
|
$2,000,000
|
New Clinic
|
Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma
|
Shawnee, OK
|
$2,000,000
|
Replacement Clinic
|
The Klamath Tribes
|
Klamath Falls, OR
|
$732,920
|
Replacement Clinic
|
Makah Indian Tribe
|
Neah Bay, WA
|
$1,900,000
|
Replacement Clinic
Since the program began in 2001, more than 61 projects have been funded, totaling more than $123 million.
The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.7 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states.
