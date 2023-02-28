IHS Announces $24M in Grant Funding for Small Ambulatory Health Facilities

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 28, 2023

WASHINGTON — Indian Health Service (IHS) announced $24 million in funding for 12 tribes and tribal organizations to invest in the construction, expansion and modernization of their small ambulatory health care facilities.

The funding, issued through the IHS Small Ambulatory Program, supports the recipients by “expanding access to culturally appropriate, quality health care in an environment that promotes patient safety,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said in a statement. “Small ambulatory health care facilities are a critical part of the Indian health system because they meet the diverse health care needs of American Indians and Alaska Natives.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Up to 95% of tribally operated health care facilities provide ambulatory services, which provide care on an outpatient basis. The ambulatory care health facilities operated by tribes and tribal organizations also provide increased access to culturally appropriate, quality health care, according to IHS.

The following tribes and tribal organizations received funding:

Grant Recipient Location Amount Type of Project Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona Tucson, AZ $1,900,000 Expansion Southern Indian Health Council Alpine, CA $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic Toiyabe Tribe Coleville, CA $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic Karuk Tribe Happy Camp, CA $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic Hoopa Valley Tribe Humboldt, CA $2,000,000 Expansion and Modernization Tule River Indian Health Porterville, CA $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic Sonoma County Indian Health Santa Rosa, CA $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic Omaha Tribe of Nebraska Macy, NE $2,000,000 Expansion Citizen Potawatomi Nation Choctaw, OK $2,000,000 New Clinic Citizen Potawatomi Nation Dale, OK $2,000,000 New Clinic Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Shawnee, OK $2,000,000 Replacement Clinic The Klamath Tribes Klamath Falls, OR $732,920 Replacement Clinic Makah Indian Tribe Neah Bay, WA $1,900,000 Replacement Clinic

Since the program began in 2001, more than 61 projects have been funded, totaling more than $123 million.

The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.7 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states.

More Stories Like This

RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support fromand the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.