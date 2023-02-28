fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

IHS Announces $24M in Grant Funding for Small Ambulatory Health Facilities

Tags

Details

WASHINGTON — Indian Health Service (IHS) announced $24 million in funding for 12 tribes and tribal organizations to invest in the construction, expansion and modernization of their small ambulatory health care facilities.

The funding, issued through the IHS Small Ambulatory Program, supports the recipients by “expanding access to culturally appropriate, quality health care in an environment that promotes patient safety,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said in a statement. “Small ambulatory health care facilities are a critical part of the Indian health system because they meet the diverse health care needs of American Indians and Alaska Natives.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

Up to 95% of tribally operated health care facilities provide ambulatory services, which provide care on an outpatient basis. The ambulatory care health facilities operated by tribes and tribal organizations also provide increased access to culturally appropriate, quality health care, according to IHS.

The following tribes and tribal organizations received funding:

Grant Recipient

Location

Amount

Type of Project

Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona

Tucson, AZ

$1,900,000 

Expansion

Southern Indian Health Council

Alpine, CA

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

Toiyabe Tribe

Coleville, CA

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

Karuk Tribe

Happy Camp, CA

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

Hoopa Valley Tribe

Humboldt, CA

$2,000,000 

Expansion and Modernization

Tule River Indian Health

Porterville, CA

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

Sonoma County Indian Health

Santa Rosa, CA

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

Macy, NE

$2,000,000 

Expansion

Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Choctaw, OK

$2,000,000 

New Clinic

Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Dale, OK

$2,000,000 

New Clinic

Absentee-Shawnee Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Shawnee, OK

$2,000,000 

Replacement Clinic

The Klamath Tribes

Klamath Falls, OR

$732,920 

Replacement Clinic

Makah Indian Tribe

Neah Bay, WA

$1,900,000 

Replacement Clinic

 

Since the program began in 2001, more than 61 projects have been funded, totaling more than $123 million. 

The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.7 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states.

More Stories Like This

Oneida Cyclist Shayna Powless Races into 2023 Season
Mental Health App for Native Veterans Wins $3M VA Grant
Legislation Would Pay Pennsylvania Schools to Eliminate Native Mascots
Bipartisan Legislation Introduced to Combat MMIW Crisis, Strengthen Tribal Law Enforcement

The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. 
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected]