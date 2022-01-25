Free COVID-10 Testing Kits Available: Here's How to Get Yours

Details By Native News Online Staff January 25, 2022

The Indian Health Service (IHS) urges Indian Country to order FREE COVID-19 testing kits. They are now available through the US Postal Service.

To order, you only need to provide your name and residential mailing address. No ID, credit card, or health insurance information is required. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

CLICK to order

If you have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY: 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – from 8:00 am to midnight Eastern Time, seven days a week.

The website also provides important information about the at-home test, other valuable testing resources, and the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for isolation and self-testing. There is also a Frequently Asked Questions section to answer many of the common questions regarding the at-home test kits, including any issues related to residential addresses with multiple units or multi-family living arrangements.

To order your at-home testing kit from the US Postal Service (USPS):

Step 1: Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits

Step 2: Fill out your contact information, including first and last name. You may also give your email address if you wish to receive shipping notifications. and email if you wish to receive shipping notifications.

Step 3: Enter your shipping address or PO Box.

Step 4: Check out!

