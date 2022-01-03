First Known Case of Omicron Variant Found on the Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff January 03, 2022

The Navajo Nation announced on Monday the first known case of the Omicron variant was discovered on the Navajo Nation.

“This not a time to panic, but we must step up our efforts to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this new variant in our communities,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “Our best defense against the Omicron variant is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster shot. Please be very cautious in public, get vaccinated, and isolate if you are experiencing symptoms that are similar to those related to COVID-19.”

The Navajo Nation has been the epicenter for COVID-19 cases in Indian Country during the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been an overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 41,657 on the Navajo Nation since the reporting began on March 17, 2020. The total number of deaths is 1,590.

Health officials recommend wearing two masks in public due to how quickly the Omicron variant has spread in other parts of the world. In many parts of the country, more and more health care workers are having to isolate due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Native News Online