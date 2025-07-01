First Female Native American Dentist, Jessica A. Rickert, Receives Michigan Dental Association Award

The Michigan Dental Association (MDA) recently recognized a leader in both dentistry and Native advocacy with one of its highest honors.

Dr. Jessica Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), the first female American Indian dentist in the United States, was presented with the MDA Public Relations Award by MDA President Dr. Todd Christy, who commended her national reputation and lifelong dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

"Dr. Jessica Rickert is a name well-known not just to Michigan dentists, but across the nation," said Dr. Christy in his award presentation. “She has become a tireless advocate for improved dental care and for encouraging dental careers among American Indian populations.”

Dr. Rickert has spent decades amplifying Native voices in the dental field and working to close health equity gaps. Following her career as a practicing dentist, she has become a highly sought-after keynote speaker, panelist, and consultant.

Her written work includes monthly dental columns published by 14 tribal newspapers and urban Indian centers, making dental education accessible and culturally relevant.

Her community impact reaches beyond the dental chair. Dr. Rickert serves as an adviser to Interlochen Public Radio, helping to develop Anishinaabe-language programming focused on Great Lakes Native news.

She has also held a board position with the Society of American Indian Dentists and actively mentors Native youth through outreach programs, including her work with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

As the Anishinaabe Dental Outreach Specialist, Dr. Rickert partners with Michigan’s twelve Anishinaabe tribes, three Native-serving community colleges, and three charter schools to promote oral health and inspire future Native dentists.

Her list of accolades includes the American Dental Association’s Access Award, the University of Michigan’s Ida Gray Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, and the American Dental Education Association’s Gies Award for Innovation and Community Involvement. She is also a proud inductee into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

“Prior to 1492, what did the people living in Michigan call themselves? The Anishinaabe,” Rickert said during her acceptance speech. “The language the Anishinaabe spoke on this very spot next to this very river for hundreds of years is Anishinaabemowin.”

Editor's Note: Dr. Jessica A. Rickert is a contributor to "Native News Online."

