FDA Bans Juul Labs E-cigarette Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday banned JUUL Labs, Inc. to stop selling its e-cigarette products. The FDA cites a lack of data and evidence to assess their potential health risks.
Products already on store shelves must be removed and taken off the market.
“The agency has dedicated significant resources to review products from the companies that account for most of the U.S. market. We recognize these make up a significant part of the available products and many have played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. said in a statement.
E-cigarette products have been on the retail market without authorization and have grown popular among young consumers that has led to a vaping epidemic in high schools nationwide.
"The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company," Michele Mital, the acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in a statement.
"As with all manufacturers, Juul had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards," she added. "However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions."
