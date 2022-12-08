Children 6 Months — 5 Years Old Cleared for COVID Booster

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Children six months to five years old are now cleared to receive their Covid booster shot, the US Food and Drug Administration announced today, Dec. 8.
The boosters are specifically for children who initially received doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
The updated vaccines, the updated COVID-19 boosters — which The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending for most adults and some children in September 2022 — add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. This helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants and immune-evading.
“More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19 with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so – especially as we head into the holidays and winter months where more time will be spent indoors,” said FDA Commissioner Robert Califf in a statement.
For more information on the booster, click here.
More Stories Like ThisGovernment Expands Native American Maternal Health Resources
Cherokee Nation's Jack Brown Center Receives $600K IHS Sobriety Grant
Blackfeet Nation Challenges Montana Ban on Vaccine Mandates as Infringement on Sovereignty
IHS Breaks Ground on New Virginia Health Center