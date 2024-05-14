Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Receives Environmental Excellence Award

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media May 14, 2024

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (CNMC) recently received the Environmental Excellence Award from Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions. This designation is reserved for select hospitals that demonstrate outstanding leadership in health care sustainability and overall hospital quality through single-use device (SUD) reprocessing.

“Stryker is pleased to honor Chickasaw Nation Medical Center’s continued dedication to achieving both environmental and financial sustainability,” said Natalie Ward, vice president/general manager of Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions. “With a heightened focus on improving value in today’s health care environment, CNMC leads by example with their commitment to sustainability initiatives that reduce costs and optimize resources in order to support quality care.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Chickasaw

Nation

Chickasaw

Nation

Chickasaw

Nation

nation

nation

Chickasaw

Nation

Chickasaw

Nation

More Stories Like This

American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support from the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.

About The Author Author: Chickasaw Nation Media Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In 2023, CNMC’s reprocessing program successfully diverted 6,438 pounds of medical waste from landfills and reduced supply costs by $317,312. The financial savings were an increase of 11.1% over 2022, allowing additional funds to be redirected into key patient care initiatives.Single-use medical device reprocessing is similar to recycling, CNMC Surgery Center Manager Jayme Zoch said. Single-use devices, such as pulse oximeter sensors and electrocardiogram leads, are collected and placed in a bin to be picked up by Stryker personnel. The devices are sterilized and refurbished, which keeps them out of the landfill.“Reprocessing with Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions significantly reduces operational costs for the,” she said. “Rather than disposing of single-use items and never using them again, reprocessing allows hospitals to sterilize and reuse certain devices multiple times, often at a significant discount instead of buying brand-new devices.”There is also an environmental benefit to reprocessing with Stryker, Zoch said.“Through our partnership,is able to reduce its environmental footprint by decreasing the total amount of medical waste generated, as well as responsibly disposing of waste once it has reached the end of its useful life.”Reprocessing also aligns with thecore value, good stewardship.The Environmental Excellence Award is based on three metrics: collection growth, waste diversion and buyback percentage.Leading hospitals across theare continuing to pursue initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint of health care delivery. Among these initiatives, SUD reprocessing stands out as an environmental practice that not only dramatically reduces the amount of medical waste, but at the same time frees significant resources for the hospital – all without capital investment, according to Stryker’s news release.The CNMC is in the distinguished company of other leading hospitals that are implementing reprocessing programs. In fact, reprocessing programs are currently employed by nearly all the U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” hospitals.The CNMC has partnered with Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions, the’s leading reprocessor of medical devices, with its reprocessing programs for about a decade. Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies, and Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions is committed to sustainable health care. More than 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. and abroad trust Stryker to reprocess their devices, according to the release.Theserves more than one million patient interactions annually in the 370,000-square-foot medical center in Ada. There are also health clinics located in Ardmore, Tishomingo and Purcell. Additionally,also has four nutrition centers and a diabetes care center.