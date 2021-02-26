Cherokee Nation Now in Phase Three of Vaccine Distribution Plan

Details By Native News Online Staff February 26, 2021

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced on Thursday it has moved into Phase Three of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Phase Three includes all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federally recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services.

“The Cherokee Nation vaccine rollout is moving along quickly and available in more of our tribal communities so that we can reach more of our population and protect them from this deadly virus,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Getting a vaccine protects our Cherokee speakers, our elders, our families and our tribal community.”

Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 24,000 vaccine doses.

“From the beginning our goal has been to provide the vaccine to everyone in our communities,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “We now have the allocations of vaccine that give us the ability to accomplish this and we couldn’t be happier.”

Vaccine appointments are available at all Cherokee Nation Health Centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office located at 402 West Locust Street in Stilwell while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion.

“I highly recommend that everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CNHS Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. “We need to protect each other and our communities. Getting vaccinated helps to save lives.”

Vaccine appointments can now be scheduled on the patient portal. Appointments scheduled through the portal are for prime or first doses only and can be booked a minimum of one day in advance. Same day appointments are not available.

Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only for all established Cherokee Nation Health Services patients with a medical chart. Walk-ins are not available at this time.

Established patients can still call 1-539-234-4099 to schedule an appointment for vaccination. This phone line for scheduling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.

For patient portal self–registration instructions and more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, or to find Cherokee Nation Health Service registration forms and the latest updates to the Cherokee Nation COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit health.cherokee.org.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff