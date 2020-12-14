Health

CDC Study Says Covid-19 Death Rate Nearly Twice as High in Indian Country

Details By Native News Online Staff December 14, 2020

ATLANTA — A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Thursday reveals American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/NA) have died from Covid-19 at a rate almost double of their white counterparts. The study was conducted in 14 states that have approximately one-half of the Native population in the United States.

Researchers discovered the Covid-19 related mortality rate among the AI/AN people from Jan. 1 to June 30 was 55.8 deaths per 100,000, or 1.8 times higher than the rate of 30.3 deaths per 100,000 among whites.

As of Dec. 2, the CDC says nearly 2,700 Covid-19-related deaths have occurred among the AI/NA population. A recent analysis found that the cumulative incidence of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among AI/AN persons was 3.5 times that among White persons.

“Although COVID-19 mortality rates increased with age among both AI/AN and White persons, the disparity was largest among those aged 20–49 years. Among persons aged 20–29 years, 30–39 years, and 40–49 years, the COVID-19 mortality rates among AI/AN were 10.5, 11.6, and 8.2 times, respectively, those among White persons. Evidence that AI/AN communities might be at increased risk for COVID-19 illness and death demonstrates the importance of documenting and understanding the reasons for these disparities while developing collaborative approaches with federal, state, municipal, and tribal agencies to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on AI/AN communities,” the study said.

The study cited financial and transportation barriers may have prevented the Native population from timely care, which resulted in illness resulting in the higher mortality rate.

The high mortality rates among the AI/AN population may be worse because the researchers noted data may not have accounted for misclassification in vital record systems. For instance, an intake health worker may record a race category based on visual observation, without ever asking the patient about being an American Indian or Alaska Native.

"Strategies can draw on cultural factors that include protecting elders and ensuring a healthy future for younger generations. Improving the quality of COVID-19 data will be important for AI/AN communities and their partners to identify populations experiencing excess risk and plan and implement prevention activities and medical countermeasures," the study says.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff