ALERT: Avian Influenza Detected at Pinal County Poultry Farm

Details By Native News Online Staff November 15, 2024

Avian influenza has been confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Pinal County, Arizona, prompting containment measures by state and federal authorities. The Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (AZVDL) initially tested samples from the farm after poultry began showing symptoms of the illness on November 11, 2024. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL).

Pinal Country is home to three federally recognized tribes: Ak-Chin Indian Community, Gila River Indian Community, Tohono O'odham Indian Community.

Officials say that eggs produced after the onset of the illness have not entered the food supply, maintaining the safety and quality of eggs and egg products for consumers in Arizona and nationwide. The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) has implemented a rapid response to address potential supply chain disruptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the risk to the general public remains low. Those at the highest risk are workers directly involved in caring for the affected birds. The CDC continues to provide updated guidance on protective measures for these individuals via its website.

"ADHS is collaborating with AZDA in the response to avian influenza and will continue to monitor influenza activity in Arizona in collaboration with local health departments. While the risk to the general public remains low, workers and individuals that may be at risk for exposure to avian influenza should follow public health guidance," said Nicole Witt, Assistant Director of Preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

The affected farm is under quarantine per the AZDA State Veterinarian's recommendation, and enhanced biosecurity measures are now in place. Sanitation efforts and virus elimination procedures are underway to prevent further spread of the disease. State officials emphasized their commitment to protecting both public health and the food supply.

Poultry owners and the general public are encouraged to report any signs of illness in birds. The USDA operates a Sick Bird Hotline at 1-866-536-7593. For wild bird illness reports, the Arizona Game and Fish Department can be contacted.

State officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

