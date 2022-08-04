Acclaimed Physician and Public Health Researcher Dr. Donald Warne to be Johns Hopkins University co-director of the Center for American Indian Health

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell August 04, 2022

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has announced Dr. Donald Warne as their new co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health. He will also serve as Johns Hopkins University’s new Provost Fellow for Indigenous Health Policy.

Warne, Oglala Lakota, is an acclaimed physician and public health researcher from Pine Ridge, South Dakota. His primary focus of research is on chronic health inequities.

Warne created the first Indigenous health-focused Master of Public Health and PhD programs in the U.S. during his time at North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"It is an honor to welcome one of the world's preeminent scholars of Indigenous health to Johns Hopkins," Bloomberg School Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie said in a statement. "Dr. Warne has an extraordinary depth of expertise in effecting policy change and a passionate dedication to promoting health equity for Indigenous peoples. His work with our School and our University will have a far-reaching and powerful impact on the well-being of tribal communities."

Warne has also spent time working as a trustee, committee member, and adviser to national public health agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indian Health Service, American Cancer Society, and the National Institutes of Health.

Warne will officially start his new position on September 1, 2022, joining Melissa Walls, PhD, descendant of the Couchiching First Nation and Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe and current Director of the Center’s Great Lakes Hub, who will simultaneously be named a Co-Director of the Center, and Mathu Santosham, MD, MPH, Center Founder and Director Emeritus. Allison Barlow will remain the Center’s Executive Director.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Warne will also serve as Johns Hopkins University’s new Provost Fellow for Indigenous Health Policy,” says Barlow in a statement. “In this role, he will have a historic impact on Indigenous health policy to accelerate health equity.

More Stories Like This

RxDestroyer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the American Dental Association. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online. The Native News Health Desk is made possible by a generous grant from the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation as well as sponsorship support fromand the. This grant funding and sponsorship support have no effect on editorial consideration in Native News Online.