U.S. Secretary of Energy Visits Navajo Nation

Details By Jenna Kunze April 14, 2022

Today U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited Navajo Nation to discuss the nation’s future in renewable energy.

Granholm was joined by Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in Kayeta, Arizona, where their conversation centered on the Nation’s recent $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Energy Department to construct a solar microgrid and battery storage to provide clean electricity for 24 tribal homes.

U.S. Office of Indian Energy Director Wahleah Johns, a member of the Navajo Nation, Council Delegates Nathaniel Brown, Jimmy Yellowhair, and Amber Kanazbah Crotty, and Black Mesa resident and Executive Director of the Tó Nizhóní Ání non-profit organization, were also part of the discussion.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Through the hard work of the Kayenta community, 24 Navajo families will have clean electricity in their homes for the very first time. This is a remarkable achievement thanks to the collaboration of the Navajo Nation and the Biden-Harris Administration,” Nez said in a statement. “This very productive dialogue also included perspectives and input from the grassroots level.”

Granholm also visited the Kayenta Solar facility that provides over 55-megawatts of solar energy that electrifies approximately 36,000 homes on the Navajo Nation, in addition to the 24 homes in Kayenta that will benefit from the clean electricity project. The project's total cost is estimated to be $2.8 million, with additional funding from the Navajo Nation.

Since taking office, Nez along with Vice President Myron Lizer have supported additional solar facility developments in the communities of Cameron, Red Mesa, and Huerfano to build the Navajo Nation’s cleaner energy portfolio.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter