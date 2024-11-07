Record Numbers of Steelhead Return to the Deschutes River, Heralding Progress in Long-term Fish Reintroduction Effort

Details By Native News Online Staff November 07, 2024

Biologists from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Portland General Electric (PGE) have successfully gathered over 250 adult steelhead at the Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project—the largest steelhead return recorded since dams were constructed on the Deschutes River in the 1960s. This early return signals a positive trend for the season, as Deschutes River steelhead runs usually continue from late summer into the following March.

“We’ve already surpassed the entire run from last year, which was our previous record,” said Megan Hill, manager of environmental science at PGE’s hydropower projects. “While there is still a long way to go toward our long-term goals for fish reintroduction, these returns demonstrate important progress and point to the efficacy of our science-based strategies for fish recovery.”

From the 1950s until 2010, Deschutes River dams prevented migratory fish, such as steelhead and salmon, from completing their ocean-to-river life cycles. In 2005, when the Pelton Round Butte project was relicensed, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and PGE—co-owners of the project—initiated a collaborative effort to restore anadromous fish runs in the Deschutes River Basin. This long-term initiative aims to reconnect and revive steelhead and salmon migrations by facilitating juvenile fish passage downstream and adult returns upstream to spawning areas in the Metolius, Upper Deschutes, and Crooked Rivers.

The 250 returning steelhead traveled through the Upper Deschutes Basin as juveniles before reaching Lake Billy Chinook and being collected at a Selective Water Withdrawal (SWW) facility. From there, they were transported below the lower-most dam to continue to the ocean. After about two years, these fish returned up the Columbia and Deschutes Rivers, where they were once again collected at Pelton Dam and released into Lake Billy Chinook, heading upstream to spawn.

“I remain inspired by what I heard from elders and mentors as a young person. Their teachings and their stories echo of a time when our rivers on the Reservation had so many fish you could walk over them," said Austin Smith Jr., natural resources manager for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. "In exercising our Treaty-reserved rights, we collaborate with our partners to restore this fishery to healthy levels. The progress we're making through our fish reintroduction program is a start, and it gives us hope that we can once again have enough fish for the first people of this land to sustain themselves."

Scientists attribute this year’s return to a mix of favorable ocean conditions and improvements in fish management techniques. Enhancements include acclimating young fish in-stream before release to help them imprint on the river, improving juvenile collection processes, and releasing fish into the Lower Deschutes at night to minimize predation. These refinements reflect an adaptive management approach, where data collection and science-driven adjustments guide the project’s ongoing success.

“The reintroduction effort has always been about getting enough fish to return so that they can find a mate in their natural spawning grounds. Returns have been building over the years as we’ve learned more and incorporated new strategies into the effort,” said Terry Shrader, Pelton Round Butte mitigation coordinator at the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. “This year’s record return of reintroduction program steelhead demonstrates real progress and affirms our many years of hard work.”

“The notable increase in steelhead returns to the Upper Basin is cause for celebration,” said Rika Ayotte, Executive Director for the Deschutes Land Trust. “The collaborative effort to reintroduce these fish into the Upper Deschutes Basin will greatly benefit our wildlife and local communities. The Deschutes Land Trust is honored to be a partner in this work and proud of the habitat conservation and restoration projects that will welcome these fish back to their home waters.”

Using radio tracking, biologists will monitor the released adult steelhead to study their upstream movement and spawning behavior. In time, the offspring of these fish will embark on their own journey to the ocean, continuing this remarkable cycle.

