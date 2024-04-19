New Rule for Public Land Management Emphasizes Indigenous Knowledge

Details By Native News Online Staff April 19, 2024

Today, April 19, the Department of the Interior announced a finalized strategy to guide its management of public lands.

The Public Lands Rule emphasizes the use of science and data, including Indigenous Knowledge, to guide balanced decision-making, according to the Department of the Interior. The rule applies the existing fundamentals of land health across BLM programs, establishes restoration and mitigation leases, and clarifies practices to designate and protect areas of critical concern.

The final rule clarifies and refines concepts first proposed in April 2023. The Bureau of Land Management received and considered over 200,000 comments on the proposed rule from individuals, state, tribal and local governments, which were incorporated into the final rule.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said the new rule helps to restore the balance to public lands for generations to come.

John Podesta, the Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, echoed her statement.

“America’s public lands are our national treasures and need to be managed and made resilient for future generations of Americans,” said Podesta in a statement. “Today’s final rule from the Department of the Interior is a huge win for ensuring balance on our public lands, helping them withstand the challenges of climate change and environmental threats like invasive species, and making sure they continue to provide services to the American people for decades to come.”

