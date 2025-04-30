NDN Fund Continues to Support of Landback Efforts in Copper River Delta, Alaska

Details By Native News Online Staff April 30, 2025

On Wednesday, NDN Fund announced the successful closing of a loan with the Native Conservancy, an Indigenous-led land trust based in Alaska’s Copper River Delta. As the impact investment arm of NDN Collective, NDN Fund provides braided capital—combining financing with capacity and power-building support—to Indigenous-owned and led businesses working to strengthen their communities.

Founded in 2003, Native Conservancy is dedicated to habitat restoration, land and ocean protection, Landback and Oceanback initiatives, and food sovereignty through its Stewardship Fund. The organization’s mission is to create resilient futures for Indigenous Peoples by preserving, repatriating, and restoring ancestral homelands, traditional foodways, and subsistence practices to revitalize Native culture, health, and spirituality.

This latest loan builds on NDN Fund’s continued support of Landback efforts in the Copper River Delta. Previously, NDN Fund backed the Giyah Boat Company—an enterprise of Native Conservancy—which successfully repaid its initial loan. This repayment helped pave the way for further financing of the parent organization, demonstrating the strength of NDN Collective’s braided capital strategy: a holistic approach that combines financial investment with ongoing support for capacity and power building.

"Our continued support to Native Conservancy recognizes the vitally important work that they do as a global conservation organization dedicated to protecting the lands and waters on which all life depends,” said Kim Pate, Managing Director of NDN Fund. “This LANDBACK deal will have far reaching future impacts on global conservation and in supporting Indigenous ways of life and supporting healthy communities."

"Native Conservancy’s LANDBACK deal is an example of NDN Collective’s braided capital strategy that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners to strengthen support for Indigenous ways of life and protecting traditional foods for future generations,” said Aurora Warrior, Lending Officer with NDN Fund.

NDN Fund’s investment goes beyond dollars. Loan recipients like Native Conservancy receive tailored support to ensure long-term sustainability and readiness for future opportunities. This includes training, technical assistance, and strategic guidance to help them reach their goals.

With this new loan, Native Conservancy will continue advancing Landback in the region, ensuring safe waterway transportation and supporting healthy food systems, including the development of Alaska’s growing mariculture industry. The investment helps secure these resources not only for today, but for future generations.

