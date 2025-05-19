Navajo Nation Council Speaker Curley Announces Public Hearing on Federal Coal Industry Initiatives

Details By Native News Online Staff May 19, 2025

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley announced on Friday that the 25th Navajo Nation Council will host a public hearing to gather input from community members and stakeholders regarding recent federal initiatives aimed at revitalizing the coal industry in the United States.

On April 8, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order titled “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241.” According to the White House, the order seeks to reverse previous federal policies and promote coal production as part of a broader strategy to enhance national energy security.

“The Navajo Nation is home to many valuable resources, including coal. This public hearing is part of a broader effort to ensure that energy policy decisions reflect the voices of our Navajo people and stakeholders. We have many individuals and groups who support and oppose the production of coal. The Council is answering the call of many who want their voices heard,” Speaker Curley said.

The public hearing will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Forest Lake Chapter. It will also be live-streamed on the Council’s official YouTube and Facebook pages to allow broader participation.

The hearing will provide an open forum for individuals to share their thoughts and perspectives on coal production in light of the new Executive Order. Depending on attendance, each speaker will have between 5 to 7 minutes to present their comments. All statements will be recorded and documented.

“Our goal is to hear the voices of the people to help our leaders guide policy decisions by incorporating the insights and recommendations of our communities and stakeholders. The Office of the Speaker will produce a report based on the public hearing to be shared with our communities, and leaders at the local, state, and federal levels,” Speaker Curley stated.

Translators will be available on-site to assist as needed. In addition to verbal input, written comments will also be accepted during the hearing.

READ Executive Order: Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241.

