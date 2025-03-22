NARF Launches The Headwaters Report for World Water Day

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 22, 2025

On March 22, 2025, World Water Day, the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) is proud to introduce The Headwaters Report, a groundbreaking resource from the Tribal Water Institute (TWI). This first-of-its-kind publication is designed to empower Tribal Nations in their ongoing fight to assert and protect their water rights. By providing critical legal and policy insights, The Headwaters Report equips Tribes with the necessary tools to secure and safeguard their water resources.

“We developed The Headwaters Report to help educate Indian Country and water practitioners about Tribal water issues. With this knowledge, Tribal Nations can make informed decisions to protect and assert their water rights,” said NARF Staff Attorney and Tribal Water Institute lead Daniel Cordalis. “Tribal Nations face more water challenges than ever before, and the Report is a tool to help make sense of and meet those challenges.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Amidst rising populations, climate change impacts, and increasing threats to water access, The Headwaters Report arrives at a crucial time. It will serve as an essential resource for Tribal Nations, legal advocates, and policymakers dedicated to ensuring that water remains a protected and sacred resource for future generations.

As part of the Tribal Water Institute’s ongoing commitment to Tribal water sovereignty, The Headwaters Report complements broader efforts in leadership development, legal fellowships, and policy reform strategies to advance and uphold Indigenous water rights.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter