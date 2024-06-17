Gun Lake Tribe Hosting Tire Waste Collection for General Public

Details By Native News Online Staff June 17, 2024

Holding true to good environmental practices to protect Nokmëskinan (Grandmother Earth), the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish (Gun Lake Tribe), based in Shelbyville, Mich., announced on Monday it will host a free tire waste recycling event on Thursday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. or until capacity has been met in Wayland. This event is being held in conjunction with local tire recycler Cobalt Holdings.

The public is invited to take advantage of this opportunity to properly and safely dispose of tires within the community. Cobalt Holdings does not ship tires overseas and has a zero-landfill policy that requires all collected tires to be recycled, refurbished or reused. Most of the tires are recycled and turned into rubber mulch, rubberized asphalt applications, tire derived aggregate and equine turf.

Tires hold water and become mosquito breeding grounds. Meanwhile, tire piles are also a fire hazard because once ignited, they burn uncontrollably at very high temperatures and produce black smoke and hazardous, oily residue. As a reminder, whole tires are not allowed in Michigan landfills.

Acceptable items at the Tire Waste Recycling event include all tire types, with the exception of tractor tires. Steel rims are allowed. There is a limit of 10 tires per vehicle.

Where:

Gun Lake Casino (Parking Lot)

1123 129th Avenue, Wayland, Michigan

** Follow Signs to Collection **

When:

Thursday, July 18, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More Stories Like This

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Native citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," celebrating their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter