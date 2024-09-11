First Ever Indigenous Marine Sanctuary in U.S. One Step Closer to Reality

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg September 11, 2024

The Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, a groundbreaking initiative led by the Northern Chumash Tribe, is closer than ever to becoming the first Indigenous-proposed marine sanctuary in the United States.

With the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this proposed sanctuary along California’s central coast is entering its final stage before official designation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This will be the first marine sanctuary in the U.S. proposed by an Indigenous group, specifically the Northern Chumash Tribe. The sanctuary would cover 4,543 square miles of ocean along 116 miles of California’s central coast, making it the third largest in the National Marine Sanctuary System.

For over 40 years, the Northern Chumash Tribe has been working to establish this sanctuary. It represents their deep connection to the waters of the California coast, which have been part of their cultural and spiritual heritage for centuries.

The Biden administration has supported this effort, recognizing the importance of Indigenous-led conservation. During a public comment period, over 110,000 comments were submitted, with more than 99 percent in favor of the sanctuary.

The sanctuary will safeguard biodiversity and marine life, including whales, dolphins, seabirds, and various species that are crucial to the ecosystem’s health.

Beyond its environmental significance, the sanctuary will also serve as a living monument to the Chumash people and their connection to the ocean. This is a rare case where cultural preservation and environmental conservation are intertwined, setting a new precedent for future conservation efforts in the U.S.

Lauren Bogard, Director of Campaigns and Special Projects at the Center for Western Priorities, released a statement following the FEIS announcement stating the importance of this moment.

“We would not be celebrating this important milestone today were it not for the decades of leadership from the Northern Chumash Tribe and other California Indigenous people and community members who have worked tirelessly to establish the nation’s first Indigenous-proposed marine sanctuary,” said Bogard. “Thank you, President Biden, for listening to the Tribal and community leaders who have been leading this effort for the past 40 years.”

NOAA’s final review emphasizes that the sanctuary will be managed in partnership with Indigenous communities, ensuring that their voices remain central in protecting these waters. The plan focuses on preserving cultural resources, encouraging sustainable tourism, and supporting marine research.

The official designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary is expected later this year. Once established, it will serve as an important model for future conservation efforts that combine environmental protection with cultural preservation.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter