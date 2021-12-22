Dept. of Interior Invites Tribes to Consult on Infrastructure Bill Implementation

Details By Native News Online Staff December 22, 2021

The Department of the Interior today invited tribes to begin consulting on how best to implement the infrastructure bill that includes at least $13 billion for Native communities to improve roads, expand broadband access, and fund sanitation, water rights, and environmental reclamation projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is an unprecedented investment in Indian Country that will ensure that future generations have clean air, drinkable water, fertile soil and an overall quality of life that is currently threatened by the worsening climate crisis,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a statement. “Tribal leaders know best the needs of their people. It is critical that Tribes continue to be at the decision-making table as we implement this historic opportunity.”

The department sent letters to each tribal nation today, asking them to “offer input and provide feedback” on early planning decision for programs within the bill on Jan. 26-28. Those programs include:

Tribal Climate Resilience programs;

Water infrastructure and drought resilience programs;

Indian water right settlement investments;

Wildfire resilience programs;

Ecosystem restoration programs;

Legacy pollution programs; and

U.S. Geological Survey infrastructure law programs.

Tribes can additionally submit written comments to [email protected] by Feb. 4.

More Stories Like This

It's still 2021. Before you go ... This month, we’re asking our readers to help us raise $20,000 to fund our Indigenous-led newsroom. If you’re a regular reader of Native News Online, you know that we bring a Native perspective to the news and report important stories that the mainstream media often overlooks. While our news is free for everyone to read, it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter