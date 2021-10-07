Third Annual Native American Virtual Animation Lab Opens Call for Applications

Details By Native News Online Staff October 07, 2021

The Native American Media Alliance is accepting applications for the third annual Native American Virtual Animation Lab, to be held December 6-10, 2021.

The lab is an intensive workshop that develops Native American writers, filmmakers and artists with a current animation project, and is designed to offer new access for Native Americans interested in breaking into animation. It is an in-depth workshop for Native Americans with a script, treatment, animated film, original comic book, or other visual materials they want to develop into an animated series or feature film. Participants will workshop one animation project through one-on-one mentoring, group sessions and peer workshops. The lab concludes with an intensive pitching session for each participant.

The purpose of the lab is to further develop the skills of the writers and prepare them for employment in the industry.

The Native American Animation Lab was created in accordance with teh Native American Media Alliance mission to improve media portrayals of Native Americans and to increase the number of Native Americans employed in all facets of the media industry.

The Native American Animation Lab early deadline to apply is October 12th, 2021, regular deadline is October 19th, 2021 and late deadline October 26th, 2021. The lab is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon Animation, Crunchyroll and the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Native American artists interested in participating can visit www.nama.wmedia for more information and to apply.

