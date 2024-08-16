Technical College in South Dakota Offers Full Ride to Native Students

Details By Elyse Wild August 16, 2024

South Dakota’s Lake Area Technical College is offering full-ride scholarships for Native American students pursuing a career in building.

The Lake Area Technical College scholarship includes tuition, books, materials and fees. Students can use the scholarship to learn residential design, site preparation, concrete work, ventilation, and more.

Eligible applicants must be first or second-year trade students at the school, be South Dakota residents, and be members of a federally recognized tribe.

Lake Area Technical College, located in Watertown, South Dakota, was founded in 1965 as the first technical school in South Dakota. The school now has 31 programs and more than 2,600 enrolled students.

Scholarships have no deadline, and can be filled out online at: https://www.lakeareatech.edu/foundation/scholarships/

