Ojibwe Scholar Anton Treuer to Speak at GVSU for Native American Heritage Month

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff October 21, 2025

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University will get an early jump on celebrating Native American Heritage Month, which is recognized during November, with a public lecture by Ojibwe scholar and author Anton Treuer, who will speak on “Decolonizing Our Future: Truth, Sovereignty, and Student Success.”

The event will take place Tuesday, October 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cook-DeWitt Center on GVSU’s Allendale Campus. It is free and open to the public.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

"Anton Treuer’s visit to GVSU is an incredible opportunity for our students," Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), co-president of Grand Valley State University's Native American Advisory, said. "His insights on Native history, sovereignty, and education will inspire them to see the world differently and to consider their own roles in building a more equitable future. We welcome the general public to attend his lecture."

Treuer, an Ojibwe scholar and author, earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Minnesota. He has spoken across the United States, educating communities about the continuing history and resilience of Native peoples.

Over the course of the past quarter century, Treuer has authored 21 books. Among the most popular are:

Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask (2012, updated young readers edition in 2021)

– A widely read Q&A-style book addressing misconceptions and questions about Native people.





– A widely read Q&A-style book addressing misconceptions and questions about Native people. The Language Warrior’s Manifesto: How to Keep Our Languages Alive No Matter the Odds (2020)

– A passionate call to action on Indigenous language revitalization.





– A passionate call to action on Indigenous language revitalization. Where Wolves Don’t Die (2024)

– A novel and finalist for the Minnesota Book Award.

A respected leader in Native scholarship and cultural preservation, Treuer serves on the governing boards of the Minnesota State Historical Society and the Waadookodaading Ojibwe Language Institute. He has been recognized as a Guardian of Culture and Lifeways and received the Pathfinder Award from the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums.

Treuer’s lecture will explore the deeper meanings of sovereignty, trust, and responsibility, while examining how decolonization can serve as a framework for educational transformation.

The event is sponsored by GVSU’s Native American Advisory Council, with support from the Division of People, Equity, and Culture, Office of Multicultural Affairs, Anthropology Department, Kaufman Interfaith Institute, and the Native American Student Association.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Treuer after the presentation. Refreshments will be served, and free parking is available in Lot H for all community members.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher