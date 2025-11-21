Tribal Leaders Push Back on Dismantling of U.S. Department of Education

Details By Levi Rickert November 21, 2025

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, the Trump administration released its plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. The plan includes provisions to transfer most American Indian and Alaska Native programs to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The agency’s Office of Indian Education will be transferred to the Interior Department, while oversight of the Fulbright-Hays overseas research program and all federal international education and foreign language initiatives will shift to the State Department. The department will also move its campus child care access program and foreign medical school accreditation program to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The National Congress of American Indians condemned the executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education, calling the move reckless, politically motivated and a direct threat to Native students, tribal sovereignty and the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations.

“Let us be clear: This is not just an administrative change – it’s an attack on the fundamental right of Native students to a quality education that reflects their identity, history, and sovereignty,” NCAI President Mark Macarro said from the organization’s 82nd Annual Convention and Marketplace in Seattle. “The trust and treaty responsibilities of the United States are not optional. Dismantling the Department of Education is a betrayal to Native Nations and future generations.”

“One problem with this decision is there was no tribal consultation, " Macarro said to Native News Online.

Ahniwake Rose, president of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, said there are still many unanswered questions about how funding for Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), that once went through a single department will now be handled by multiple agencies.

“When my TCUs have a question, they’re going to be three agencies they might possibly have to go to for solutions. So we’re going to need really clear-cut roles, delineations for who does what, when, and where,” she said. “To be able to be part of the conversation as it’s being drafted would have been incredibly helpful.”

The impacted Indian education programs are:

Elementary and secondary education:

Indian Education Grants to LEAs

Special programs for Indian children — Indian Education Professional Development Grant Program (PD)

Special programs for Indian children — Demonstration grants (DEMO)

State Tribal Education Partnership Program (STEP)

Native American and Alaska Native Language Program (NALED)

Native American Language Resource Center Program (NALRC)

Alaska Native Education Program (ANEP)

Native Hawaiian Education Program (NHEP) and the Native Hawaiian Education Council

Native American and Alaska Native Children in School (NAM) program

Postsecondary:

American Indian Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities authorized under Title III, Part A of the Higher Education Act, Section 316 and Part F of the Higher Education Act, Section 371

Indian Education-related Research and Development Infrastructure Grant program components authorized under Title VII, Part B of the Higher Education Act

Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education:

Tribally Controlled Postsecondary Career and Technical Institutions program

Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services:

American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services program

Continued support for IDEA Part D funding for Tribally controlled colleges and universities (TCCUs)

View the partnership fact sheet for Indian education here.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher