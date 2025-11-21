MacKenzie Scott Foundation Gives $5 Million Contribution to Little Priest Tribal College

Details By Native News Online Staff November 21, 2025

Little Priest Tribal College has received a $5 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation (Yield Giving), the largest donation in the institution’s history since its founding in 1996.

LPTC President Manoj Patil called the gift a historic milestone.

“This is a truly historic moment for Little Priest Tribal College. We are deeply grateful to the MacKenzie Scott Foundation for this transformative gift, which will accelerate our plans to develop a new 10-acre campus estimated at $60 million,” Patil said. “The LPTC Board of Trustees has committed these funds entirely to the campus project, expected to begin in mid-2026. This investment will not only expand our physical footprint but also empower us to better serve our students, community, and generations to come.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Board of Trustees Chair Amy LaPointe-Houghton said the contribution marks a turning point for the college.

“On behalf of the Little Priest Tribal College Board of Trustees we are extremely grateful for this most generous gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation,” she said. “We are excited for LPTC and what this gift will provide to the students and community of Winnebago. This funding will help Little Priest Tribal College move forward with the 10-acre plan and expansion of the programs and services Little Priest Tribal College offers. We are extremely grateful for the leadership at the college and with President Patil putting Little Priest Tribal College on the map to receive such a generous unexpected gift. Pinagigi (thank you).”

The contribution marks a major investment in tribal higher education and the future of the Winnebago community.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher