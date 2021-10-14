New Fellowship for Native Doctoral Students

Details By Native News Online Staff October 14, 2021

The American Indian Graduate Center has announced the creation of the Miller Indigenous Economic Development Fellowship, a $190K program dedicated to Native research that was created with the support of Alumnus Robert J. Miller (Eastern Shawnee Tribe). The American Indian Graduate Center is one of the largest scholarship providers to Native Americans in the U.S.

The fellowship is meant to empower Native doctoral students who are currently conducting research in the data collection or analysis phase, whose work centers on economics and economic development impacting Native communities. The program is meant to amplify Native voices and create opportunities for data equity in research, said Dr. Corey Still (United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians), American Indian Graduate Center’s Director of Student Programming and Research, in an emailed statement.

Those interested in the Miller Indigenous Economic Development Fellowship can go to www.AIGCS.org to learn more and apply.

