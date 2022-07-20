New Apprenticeship Opportunity for Indigenous Students in California

Details By Jenna Kunze July 20, 2022

Indigenous students in California interested in forestry, natural resource management, and emergency and environmental response and recovery industries can look to two new opportunities offered by the California Tribal Unilateral Apprenticeship Program.

The California Tribal Unilateral Apprenticeship Program is offering students a postsecondary study or the opportunity to work towards their Associates Degree through the Environmental Science & Protection Technician Apprenticeship Program.

The specific program focuses on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and additional safety and training certifications related to natural disaster management, general forestry training, and cultural awareness, according to the organization’s website. Additional classes in archeology, American Indian Studies, and Indian Law—with specificity to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act—will be offered.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Interested students can apply online at the California Tribal Unilateral Apprenticeship Program’s website by filling out their contact information, a biography, and a short message about why they are interested in the program.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter