Native Forward Scholars Fund Receives Transformative $50 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

Details By Native News Online Staff September 24, 2025

Native Forward Scholars Fund, the largest direct provider of scholarships to Native students in the U.S., has announced a landmark $50 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—her second major investment in the organization. The contribution underscores Native Forward’s long-standing commitment to advancing economic mobility, self-determination, and Tribal sovereignty by supporting Native scholars nationwide.

With a legacy of empowering more than 22,000 scholars from over 500 Tribes across all 50 states, Native Forward has grown into a national leader in Native education. Scott’s latest gift builds on her earlier support, which helped catalyze a wave of growth and innovation within the organization.

Following Scott’s initial contribution, Native Forward launched six new scholarships, created a $2 million endowment, and began offering comprehensive wraparound services to all scholars. The organization also rebranded to align more closely with its mission to fund and empower the next generation of Native leaders. Cost savings from the purchase of its own building were redirected toward student support, enabling unprecedented growth in reach and impact.

Angelique Albert, CEO of Native Forward and a citizen of the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, emphasized the flexibility and power of this unrestricted funding. “This gift allows us to meet Native students where they are, respond to their most pressing needs, and ensure they not only enroll, but thrive and graduate,” she said.

The need is greater than ever—scholarship requests have surged by 35% this year alone. This new investment will help the organization meet growing demand and further scale the systems that help scholars succeed.

Board Chair Lillian Sparks Robinson, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, highlighted the broader significance of the contribution. “This gift reflects not only the growing recognition of Native Forward’s impact, but also the trust that national leaders like MacKenzie Scott place in our ability to deliver long-term change,” she said.

Since its founding in 1969, Native Forward has provided scholarships, mentorship, emergency relief funding, and culturally relevant programming to Native students at every level of higher education. These efforts have led to a 69% undergraduate graduation rate—significantly above the national average for Native students—and a 95% rate for graduate students.

Scott’s $50 million gift affirms her ongoing commitment to Native Forward Scholars Fund and highlights the crucial role of philanthropy in expanding access to higher education for Native communities.

