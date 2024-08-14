Native American Heritage Fund Awards Nearly $484,500 in Grants to Ten Michigan Communities

Tags

Details By Elyse Wild August 14, 2024

The Native American Heritage Fund (NAHF) has announced its 2024 grant recipients, awarding nearly $484,500 to ten Michigan communities. These grants will support a range of projects, including academic programming updates, community initiatives, and efforts to replace inappropriate school mascots, particularly those deemed offensive to Native American culture.

The NAHF Board selected the grant recipients at a meeting held on June 12, after reviewing 13 applications. The focus of this year's funding is on assisting Michigan public schools in the costly process of decommissioning and rebranding outdated mascots. This initiative is part of a broader effort to eliminate mascots that perpetuate negative stereotypes of Native Americans.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Dorie Rios, NAHF Chairperson and Tribal Council Chairperson for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), highlighted the significant progress made in recent years. "Over the past several years, we have helped 15 schools retire and rebrand their mascots. In 2018, we started with six 'R-word' mascots. After this year, we will have zero in Michigan," Rios said. She emphasized that the NAHF’s commitment extends beyond financial support, offering guidance and assistance to communities as they transition to more respectful and inclusive identities.

The NAHF encourages schools to engage with both students and local Tribes when considering a mascot change. The fund specifically supports schools that have already identified new branding and are ready to implement the change.

2024 Grant Recipients

The following projects have been awarded grants:

Albion College: $35,000 to create a culturally appropriate exhibit and site co-management plan at the Whitehouse Nature Center.

Camden Frontier School: $105,061.20 to rebrand the current "R-word" mascot, including updates to signage, athletic facilities, and apparel with the new "RedHawks" mascot.

East Jordan Public Schools: $12,570 to implement the Nbwaachiwedaa miinwaa Kinomaagedaa: Let's Visit and Learn Program. This is in addition to a previous NAHF grant received in 2021.

Gladstone Area Schools: $18,575.05 to maintain and protect Native American statues in their park and to implement educational initiatives.

Grand Ledge Public Schools: $3,200 to develop a culturally appropriate Anishinaabe history lesson for third graders.

Grand Valley State University: $63,467.20 to support Native and Indigenous students and to expand awareness of Anishinaabe culture across the campus.

Okemos Public Schools: $8,000 to create Michigan history lessons focusing on the Anishinaabe people for third graders, building on a previous grant from 2021.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools: $145,894.40 to replace the "Chiefs" mascot at Canton High School with the new "Cobras" mascot.

Port Huron Area School District: $86,052.24 to replace mascots at Michigamme and Roosevelt Elementary Schools and High School. This is an extension of a 2023 NAHF grant.

Suttons Bay Public Schools: $6,600 to further develop cultural curriculum, in addition to grants received in 2020 and 2018.

These grants will be formally presented at the NAHF Grant Award ceremony, scheduled for September 13, 2024, at FireKeepers Casino Hotel, following the NAHF Board Meeting.

The NAHF Board includes Chairperson Dorie Rios (NHBP Tribal Council Chairperson), Vice Chairperson Melissa Kiesewetter (Michigan Dept. of Civil Rights Tribal Liaison/Native American Specialist), Secretary Elizabeth Kinnart (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Citizen), Treasurer Robyn Elkins (NHBP Tribal Council Vice-Chairperson), and Board Member Kimberly McClellan (Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians).

For more information about past recipients or future grant applications, visit nahfund.com.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter