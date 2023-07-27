Michigan to Require Tracking of Student Tribal Affiliation

Details By Neely Bardwell July 27, 2023

All Michigan public school districts and charter schools will be required to collect tribal affiliation data from students and staff, starting in the 2024 - 2025 academic year. Three million dollars is being set aside to make sure that schools are equipped to do this.

This data is important to the twelve federally recognized tribes in Michigan because it will allow them to get a clear picture of Native students’ achievements and graduation rates. Collecting tribal affiliation data will potentially open up federal funds earmarked for Native American education. Currently, students and families only have the option of designating their race or ethnicity on Michigan Department of Education (MDE) forms as “American Indian or Alaskan Native” (AI/AN).

Enjoying Native News Coverage? Make A Donation Here $25 $50 $100

The state recently found that less than a third of the actual figure of Native students is accounted for in the public school system. Over 8,400 Native students are currently counted, but a MDE analysis shows more than 27,000 tribal-affiliated students are estimated to be enrolled in Michigan public schools.

This figure of officially counted Native students is most frequently misconstrued due to many students who check AI/AN also checking the box for at least one other race or ethnicity. These students are categorized as “two or more races” for data collection purposes which effectively erases their Native categorization.

Now that students will be able to select their specific tribe, data on their success can be reported to the tribe they are affiliated with no matter what school they attend in the state. Tribal leaders say this will have an impact on addressing the needs of Native students.

"Through the collection of tribal affiliation data, we will gain the vital information needed to assess the impact of the public educational system on Indigenous learners within our own communities," said the Chairman of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) and President of the United Tribes of Michigan Jamie Stuck in a statement. "This additional data will support enhanced partnerships between Tribal nations, the state, and local districts that prioritize the needs of Indigenous learners."

Christina Sharp, member of the Confederation of Michigan Tribal Education Departments, says that it was our ancestors who laid the foundation for the success of tribal nations’ and the crucial role education of our youth plays in that.

“By focusing on Tribal Affiliation data, we can customize our support for learners in unprecedented ways, leveraging the power of data collection,” Sharp said in a statement. “This will provide us with profound insights into how to best uplift our students, identify their strengths and address any deficiencies within the education system.”

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter