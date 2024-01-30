Mellon Foundation Awards $1 Million to the North Dakota Tribal College System & UND

Details By Native News Online Staff January 30, 2024

North Dakota Tribal College System and the University of North Dakota (UND) announced on Monday, January 29th, that they have been awarded a generous grant of $1 million from the Mellon Foundation.

The North Dakota Tribal College System (NDTCS) which is comprised of United Tribes Technical College (UTTC), Cankdeska Cikana Community College (CCCC), Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC), Sitting Bull College (SBC), and Turtle Mountain Community College (TMCC) and the University of North Dakota (UND).

The collaboration between NDTCS and UND will create a lasting impact on the local communities, ensuring that the histories and traditions of Native Americans of North Dakota are celebrated and preserved for future generations.

One of the key outcomes of this three-year award is to preserve the histories and traditions of North Dakota’s Tribal communities for generations to come. By supporting initiatives and programs focused on Native American heritage, the Mellon Foundation grant will have a lasting impact on Tribal Communities.

According to United Tribes Technical College President Leander McDonald, the grant provides a foundation to enhance tribal college and university capacity to enhance humanities offerings, as well as archival, and digital archival efforts on tribal campuses on behalf of our respective Nations. Efforts such as these are critical to our tribal Nations as we seek to establish cultural resources to augment ongoing language and cultural revitalization efforts for future generations.

In addition to preserving cultural heritage, the initiatives and programs supported by the Mellon Foundation grant will advance the new Indigenous Leadership Degree Program here at UTTC. By investing in the training and studies the grant will foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Indigenous cultures, histories, and traditions.

The North Dakota Tribal College System and UND are grateful to the Mellon Foundation for their generous support. This grant will enable them to further their mission of preserving Native American heritage, culture, and knowledge.

