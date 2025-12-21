Technology Rooted in Tradition is Strengthening Cherokee Nation

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr December 21, 2025

Guest Opinion. In today’s age, when technology can often leave us feeling disconnected from our cultural roots, Cherokee Nation is proving that innovation and tradition can go hand in hand. This is especially true when it comes to supporting our elders, our first-language speakers, and our families.

Two recent mobile app launches — a Cherokee language dictionary app and a mobile prescription management app — highlight how we are leveraging smart technology to create solutions that will help us preserve Cherokee culture while improving health outcomes for multiple generations of our citizens.

Recently, we unveiled the new Cherokee Language Dictionary mobile app. Built from the foundational work by the late Cherokee linguist Durbin Feeling, the Cherokee-to-English Dictionary app puts a searchable database of more than 6,000 words, audio recordings, and biographical information about our first-language speakers right into the hands of our Cherokees worldwide.

We also have a New Testament app called the Cherokee Book of Praise that speakers can utilize on their mobile phones to read passages and lyrics to hymns. These tools are powerful — not just for their convenience — but for their connection to community. No longer confined to printed pages or classrooms, the language is now accessible in everyday spaces of Cherokee life.

From elders reminiscing about their first words to young families exploring the syllabary together, the dictionary app bridges generations and will help repropagate the Cherokee language, the cornerstone of our cultural heritage and history. It is a modern chapter in our story of resilience and adaptability, empowering Cherokees to carry knowledge in their pockets.

In parallel, we are using technology to improve the health and long-term wellness of our people. The Cherokee Nation Rx mobile app enables patients of Cherokee Nation Health Services to manage prescriptions anytime, anywhere. With features like refill reminders and pharmacy notifications, this online tool makes it easier for our elders, caregivers and busy families to stay on top of schedules for critical medications.

For families caring for loved ones with complex regimens, these tools reduce barriers to care. It is a simple but meaningful way we can utilize technology to improve health outcomes.

Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic approach to uphold Cherokee culture while leveraging modern tools to improve daily life. By centering the needs of our citizens — from language learners to those managing health conditions — the Cherokee Nation is blending tradition with innovation. We are moving forward together for our future, ensuring a stronger, healthier Cherokee Nation for generations to come.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

