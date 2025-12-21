Native News Weekly (December 21, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 21, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Legislation Introduced to Transfer Federal Land to Pueblos for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) has introduced the Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025, legislation to place three tracts of land from the former Albuquerque Indian School campus and surrounding land into trust for the benefit of the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico.

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Heinrich’s Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025 is cosponsored by U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and led in the House by U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.).

“My legislation expands on decades of bipartisan work to put the former Albuquerque Indian School campus and surrounding tracts of land in to trust for the 19 Pueblos in New Mexico. This land, in particular, will be used by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to scale Native-owned businesses, create jobs, and expand business services for local and Native-owned businesses – an economic win for everyone,” said Heinrich.

“The Albuquerque Indian School Land Transfer Act of 2025 will expand economic development and cultural education opportunities for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which serves all nineteen of New Mexico’s Pueblos,” said Luján. “I am proud to introduce this legislation to help the center grow its capacity as a cultural and economic institution, creating jobs and generating revenue for New Mexico’s Pueblos and our communities.”

Heinrich’s Albuquerque Indian School Act of 2025 builds upon a longstanding, bipartisan effort to transfer the former Albuquerque Indian School campus and surrounding tracts to the 19 Pueblos in New Mexico for the development and growth of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a nationally recognized museum and cultural institution owned and operated by the Pueblos, dedicated to both preserving and perpetuating pueblo history, culture, and art, while facilitating their future economic growth and long-term economic sustainability.

The text of the bill is here.

20th annual Office on Violence Against Women Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation

Jan. 21–23, 2026 | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake, Minnesota

The 20th annual Office on Violence Against Women Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation will be held Jan. 21–23, 2026, at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The consultation provides an opportunity for elected tribal leaders and their designees to offer recommendations on improving the federal response to violence against Native women. Leaders and advocates are encouraged to prepare using NIWRC’s tribal consultation resources, including its priorities document and resource hub.

Ruiz Votes Against SPEED Act to Protect Tribal Sovereignty and Environmental Safeguards

On Thursday, Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) released the following statement:

"Today, I voted against H.R. 4776, the SPEED Act, because it would weaken the National Environmental Policy Act and undermine critical protections for Tribal Nations, their lands, waters, and cultural resources. For more than 50 years, NEPA has helped ensure Tribal governments have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their communities. Speeding up permitting should not come at the expense of Tribal consultation, environmental review, or the protection of sacred sites and treaty rights.

"I support responsible economic development and energy projects that move forward in partnership with Tribal Nations and with respect for their sovereignty. I remain committed to strengthening environmental protections while addressing real permitting challenges—without cutting corners or silencing Tribal voices."

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher