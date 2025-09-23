Governor Hobbs Appoints Jimmy McCain to Arizona Board of Regents Representing Northern Arizona

Ariizon Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of James “Jimmy” McCain, the son of the late Sen. John McCain, to the Arizona Board of Regents as the representative for northern Arizona.

He has begun doctoral studies in education, with a focus on improving healthcare outcomes for Native American veterans served by the Indian Health Service.

“Jimmy McCain is a veteran, a businessman, and native Arizonan who is passionate about connecting every Arizona community to the education they need to thrive,” Gov. Hobbs said. “His long track record of public service and knowledge of the unique challenges and opportunities of northern Arizona make him well positioned to advocate for the students of the region. With his deep Arizona roots and passion for serving the people of our state, I know he will be a tireless advocate for northern Arizona. I look forward to seeing Jimmy deliver for our students, universities and communities while serving on the Board of Regents.”

McCain expressed his gratitude for the appointment. "I am deeply honored that Governor Hobbs has entrusted me with the opportunity to serve on the Arizona Board of Regents,” McCain said. “As the Regent representing northern Arizona, I am excited to help strengthen higher education across our state and ensure that students from every background, especially those in our Tribal and rural communities, have access to the educational tools they need to succeed. Arizona’s public universities are the economic engine of our state.”

Jimmy McCain is the youngest son of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain. Following in his father’s footsteps, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He served four years on active duty, including two deployments, before receiving an honorable discharge in 2010. He later reenlisted in the Army National Guard in 2013, serving two more deployments and eventually commissioning as a First Lieutenant and Army intelligence officer.

Between deployments, McCain earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University, a master’s degree from Trinity College Dublin, and a second master’s from ASU. He currently serves on the boards of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations, the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, and Hensley Beverage Company.

McCain, a two-time Arizona State University graduate, military veteran, and businessman, resides in Cornville, Arizona.

