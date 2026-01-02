Colorado Governor Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff to Honor Former Sen., Ben Nighthorse Campbell

Details By Levi Rickert January 02, 2026

Flags are flying at half mast in Colorado to honor former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Northern Cheynne), who walked on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. When he became a United States senator in 1993, he became the only Native American to serve in the Senate in over 60 years.

Since then tributes have poured in on his life and legacy. Here’s what people have been saying about the life that Sen. Campbell led.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Nighthorse Campbell. From being an Olympic athlete, to jewelry designer, horse trainer and then public servant at the state and federal level, he lived many different lives in his own unique way and always found a way to give back and serve. He was the only Native American in the United States Senate when he served, and also served the United States with distinction in the US Air Force. And he worked tirelessly to help build the National museum of the American Indian in Washington, DC. He will be missed here in Colorado and across the country, and his contributions leave a lasting legacy to our state and nation.

Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Candidate for New Mexico Governor

Ben Nighthorse Campbell's legacy will forever be remembered. His leadership paved the way to include Indigenous voices. I'm sending his family, loved ones, and community my most heartfelt condolences.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Candidate for U.S. Senate

He worked every day in a system that was not designed with him in mind. His place in history and the remarkable life he led ensure he wouldn’t be the last.I’m sad that he has walked on but grateful for all he has left us.

Miigwech, Senator.

Mark Macarro (Pechanga), President of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI)

Ben Nighthorse Campbell stood at the intersection of our peoples’ history and future. His extraordinary life and accomplishments broke barriers and left a path for all those who seek to follow as leaders in Indian Country and in America. I will miss the counsel and wisdom of my old friend

Read NCAI's entire statement.

Seneca Nation President J. Conrad Seneca

The Seneca Nation joins all Native Nations in expressing our gratitude for

the life and leadership of Senator Campbell and sharing our grief at the news of his passing. As the only Native American serving in Congress during his years in office, Senator Campbell passionately advocated in Washington for all Native people and our sovereign rights. He was an incredible representative for all of us, just as he was for his constituents in Colorado throughout his decades of service in Congress and in the Colorado State Legislature.

South Dakota State Sen. Red Dawn Foster (Lakota/Navajo)

I am deeply saddened to learn of Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell’s passing.

I first met Senator Nighthorse Campbell as a young girl when I was the Denver March Powwow Princess. I was honored to dance beside him during the Grand Entry and although I didn’t quite understand what a US Senator was, I knew he was important. Afterwards, while visiting with him, I told him that I was on the student council and wanted to be a senator one day. He laughed and said that was a wonderful goal, adding that he could tell I had a heart for the people and that I would make a fine senator.

Nedra Darling, past Public Affairs Director for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior

Very sad! Thank you, Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell. It was so awesome that you and my dad were comrades on the art show trail when I was very young traveling with him doing my homework and reading books. And then many years later working at the Commerce department for the Census Bureau and introducing you to our Director. That was so much fun. You helped our tribal program and so many more Native people in their early careers in DC. You brought so much to Congress and represented Indian Country, making sure our voices were heard and action taken.

U.S. Senator John Hickenlopper (D-CO)

He was always generous to me with his time and wisdom,” Sen. John Hickenlooper wrote in a remembrance on Wednesday. “I will not forget his acts of kindness. He will be sorely missed.

Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums

ATALM joins Indigenous communities across the country in mourning the passing of Ben Nighthorse Campbell. Senator Campbell was a statesman, artist, and cultural leader whose life’s work reshaped how Native peoples are seen, heard, and respected in the United States.

His leadership helped open doors for Native voices in national institutions, and his artistry reminded the world that Native creativity is not a relic of the past, but a living, evolving force. The institutions and communities ATALM serves continue to benefit from the pathways he forged.

