Hoopa Tribe, BIA Contribute $20K Reward in Cold Case for Native Woman Missing for Over Three Decades

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the location of Andrea “Chick” White, who has been missing for more than three decades.

The reward includes $15,000 from the Hoopa Valley Tribe, headquartered in Hoppa, Calif., and $5,000 from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, officials said.

White was last seen July 31, 1991, along Highway 299 near the Blue Lake offramp. She is described as a Native American woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cold Case Investigator Mike Fridley of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-441-3024.

