Letter from Publisher: We Fell Short of Our Online Year-End Goal

Details By Levi Rickert January 02, 2026

Letter from Publisher. Happy New Year to our readers and supporters,

I want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to Native News Online’s year-end campaign. Your support makes it possible for us to continue serving Indian Country with independent, timely, and accurate journalism.

Like many news organizations, we rely heavily on our year-end campaign to set a sustainable budget for the year ahead. This funding directly supports our reporting, editing, and daily operations.

While year-end giving is important, the reality is that Native News Online depends on reader support throughout the year. Independent journalism isn’t a seasonal expense. Reporting, editing, and publishing the stories that matter to Native communities requires steady resources—especially as the challenges facing Indian Country continue into 2026.

As we enter the new year, we don’t know exactly what lies ahead. What we do know is that the need for clear, trustworthy, Native-centered reporting has never been more essential. We intend to be there—covering policy, holding institutions accountable, and telling stories that too often go untold.

We made meaningful progress toward our $35,000 year-end goal, we fell short by a few thousand dollars. Closing that gap matters. It directly affects our ability to sustain our newsroom and continue delivering the depth and rigor our readers expect.

We did not attain our online goal. Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Native News Online is free to read, but quality journalism is not free to produce. Every story takes time, expertise, and commitment.

We ask for your help today to close the remaining gap and reach our $35,000 goal. Your donation—of any amount—will help ensure that Native News Online remains a strong, independent voice for Indian Country in the year ahead.

Chi Megwetch for your support — and for standing with Warrior Journalism in 2026.

Levi Rickert,, Publisher/Editor

