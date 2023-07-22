Florida’s Board of Education Standards Receive Rebuke from NCAI

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert July 22, 2023

The new standards approved by the Florida Board of Education on race should be taught in the state’s public schools has received criticism from educators and civil rights groups, including the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “anti-woke” rhetoric is being blamed for the new standards approved on Wednesday by the state board of education.. Under DeSantis, the Florida legislature passed legislation that bars instruction in public schools that suggests anyone is privileged or oppressed based on their race or skin color.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

One standard approved on Wednesday includes “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” has been criticized across the country.

On Friday, the NCAI released a statement, authored by the organization’s treasurer Shannon Hosley (president of the Stockbridge- Munsee Band of Mohican Indians), that rebuked the new standards. The statement reads:

“Native people are far too familiar with the devastating consequences caused by education systems that have at various times ignored, fabricated, and misrepresented the often painful histories of our people. And as the state of Florida threatens to dangerously alter the history of enslaved people and teach it to generations of future leaders, the National Congress of American Indians stands united with our diverse partners, both Native and non-Native, in shaping a promising future. We firmly believe that it is our responsibility to preserve our unique histories and not allow outsiders to rewrite them on our behalf. Together, we will champion our own history and ensure its accuracy and authenticity."

The new standards provide only cursory references on how Native American history should be taught. References to Native Americans are found in the social studies standards that are outlined per grade level (K-12). Native Americans are not even mentioned until Grade 2.

It reads: "Recognize that Native Americans were the first inhabitants in North America."

The Florida Education Association, the state's teachers union, called the new standards "a big step backward for a state."

“How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don’t have a full, honest picture of where we’ve come from? Florida’s students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation’s divisions rather than deepen them,” Andrew Spar, the association’s president, said in a statement.

“Gov. DeSantis is pursuing a political agenda guaranteed to set good people against one another, and in the process he’s cheating our kids. They deserve the full truth of American history, the good and the bad,” Spar added.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter