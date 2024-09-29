California Students Must Now Learn About the History of Mistreatment of Native Americans

Details By Levi Rickert September 29, 2024

A measure signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday now requires California K-12 students to be taught about the impact on California Native Americans during the Spanish Colonization and Gold Rush Eras in California public schools.

The legislation (AB 1821) was authored by the first and only California Native American elected to the legislature, Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino).

It was one of seven tribal-related measures Newsom approved today on California Native American Day.

“I am pleased that Gov. Newsom approved AB 1821; it is another step forward in the path toward writing a new chapter in the state’s relationship to California tribes. For far too long California’s First People and their history have been ignored or misrepresented. Classroom instruction about Spanish Colonization and Gold Rush periods fails to include the loss of life, enslavement, starvation, illness and violence inflicted upon California Native Americans.” Ramos said.

Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians Chairman Isaiah Vivanco said, “We thank Assemblymember Ramos for authoring AB 1821 to ensure that a more complete and accurate history of our state is taught. Any teaching of the Spanish colonization and Gold Rush eras should include the impact on California’s Native Americans. During those devastating periods, Native Americans endured great loss of life, enslavement, and other perils. Those truths are often absent from instruction about California’s history and the nation’s westward expansion. Omitting this history erases the truth of Native Americans’ presence on this land and through silence perpetuates the injustices of those eras. That is why AB 1821 is an important step in the telling of our state’s history and its First People.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond stated, “I am proud to have co-sponsored AB 1821 by Assembly Ramos, and to see this important legislation become law. This legislation will help ensure curriculum on California’s Spanish Mission and Gold Rush eras accurately captures the treatment and impact of Native Americans during these significant eras in state history. This initiative supports California’s diverse students to be seen, heard, and understood in their instructional materials, and to foster a deeper appreciation for our Native communities’ history and cultures.”

Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stated, “ AB 1821 will create a more relevant and accurate curriculum when students learn about the Spanish colonization and Gold Rush periods in California’s history. We are thankful Governor Newsom has signed this bill into law so that California students can learn the true history and culture of tribes during those periods. ”

Late last year, a poll released by the Institute of Governmental Studies showed strong support to require California schools to incorporate teaching about Native American tribes’ history and culture. An overwhelming 80% of respondents were in support of a requirement such as AB 1821.

