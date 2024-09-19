American Indian College Fund Welcomes 2024-25 Student Ambassador Cohort 

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
By supporting Native students and tribal colleges and universities (TCUs), the College Fund helps future Native leaders reach their full potential. College Fund student ambassadors represent the College Fund and their institutions in media interviews, at cultural events, in their communities, and on their campuses.
Student ambassadors attend a multi-day program hosted by the College Fund to prepare for this role. Held in Denver, Colorado, the program includes in-person workshops on leadership development, public speaking, interviews, writing, and social media so ambassadors can confidently speak on issues impacting Native communities.
The 2024-25 American Indian College Fund Student Ambassadors include:
Annalise Guthrie (Cherokee Nation), Haskell Indian Nations University 2020, University of Kansas 2025.
Bridget Hoshont’omba (The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma), Nebraska Indian Community College 2025.
Cherish GrassRope (Lower Brule Sioux Tribe of the Lower Brule Reservation), Salish Kootenai College 2024, Gonzaga University 2026.
Deanna Teller (Navajo Nation), Haskell Indian Nation University 2025.
Elizabeth Crumm (Wichita and Affiliated Tribes [Wichita, Keechi, Waco, and Tawakonie]), Kansas State University 2025.
Krista Goodluck (Navajo Nation), Navajo Technical University 2024.
Lisa Aimsback (Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation of Montana), Blackfeet Community College 2025.
Promise Lensing (Santee Sioux Nation), Sinte Gleska University 2025.
Tasheena Egan (Navajo Nation), Tohono O'odham Community College 2024, University of Nevada-Reno 2026.
