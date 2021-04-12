American Indian College Fund Offers $20 Gift Card for Scholarship Applicants

Details By Levi Rickert April 12, 2021

Deadline to Apply: April 30, 2021

DENVER — Native American students seeking a scholarship from the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) have an added incentive this year. On Monday, the College Fund announced it will offer $20 gift cards to every student completes an application by April 30.

The incentive is being offered to increase Native student enrollment in at tribal colleges and universities and to encourage students to continue their education goals uninterrupted, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligibility for the $20 gift cards extends to current Native tribal college students not receiving a College Fund scholarship, current American Indian College Fund scholarship recipients who are re-applying for scholarship funds and are attending tribal colleges, and Native high school students seeking to enroll at a tribal college are all eligible to apply.

Eligible applicants must complete their applications online here to qualify for the $20 gift card incentive.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]