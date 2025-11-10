American Indian College Fund Launches National Campaign for Native American Heritage Month

Details By Native News Online Staff November 10, 2025

The American Indian College Fund has launched a new campaign, You Can Do Something, in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. The effort aims to reshape how Americans understand history, power and culture — and to encourage action to honor and support Native peoples.

The campaign began Nov. 1 with the release of a 30-second film, What You Pass On, featuring real Indigenous students rather than actors. Set in everyday spaces such as classrooms, football fields and history displays, the film contrasts what Americans are often taught with what is left out.

Narrated by an Indigenous voice, the film highlights how national pride in mascots, presidents and founding moments has often overshadowed Native stories and contributions. It concludes with a Native teacher placing books by Indigenous authors on a classroom shelf — underscoring that while Americans cannot change what was handed down, they can choose what to pass on.

Directed by Native filmmaker Christopher Nataanii Cegielski, with original music and narration by Indigenous musician Black Belt Eagle Scout, the campaign centers Native perspectives throughout. It encourages audiences to visit Indigenouseveryday.com, which offers practical ways to engage with Native culture — from listening to Indigenous podcasts and music, to reading Native authors, supporting Native-owned businesses, and watching Native-created films and TV shows.

The campaign’s message is both reflective and forward-looking: America’s past cannot be rewritten, but individuals can make choices today that shape a more inclusive future.

You Can Do Something will run primarily on digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, with limited connected TV placements. Throughout November, the film will also air during select NFL games through a partnership with CBS. The initiative will include out-of-home and social media advertising highlighting Native culture, visibility and resilience.

