American Indian College Fund Campus Visit

Details By Native News Online Staff March 26, 2025

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Navajo Technical University (NTU) welcomed representatives from the American Indian College Fund (AICF) to explore and promote higher education opportunities. NTU is renowned for its exceptional academic programs, culturally relevant curricula, and comprehensive student support services.

Dr. Elmer Guy, President of NTU, greeted the AICF delegation, which included Tamela Miller-Carlson, Chief Financial and Operations Officer; Dina Horwedel, Senior Director of Public Education and Communications; Aderet A., Assistant to the President’s Office; Cherylynn T., Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer; and Crystal Y., Major Gifts Officer. Their visit provided NTU students and faculty with opportunities for professional development, advanced education, and greater community impact.

The visit began with a traditional blessing by Sharon Nelson, an instructor in the Diné Studies program, followed by a student-led presentation on the program’s mission to prepare individuals for careers related to Diné culture.

Guests then moved to the Student Union Building, where Student Services highlighted various initiatives. NTU students Kory Begay and Tamalya Begaye participated in a Q&A session with AICF representatives, discussing available student opportunities and resources.

A campus tour, led by Athletics Director George LaFrance, gave visitors an in-depth look at NTU’s facilities, including the Biology Lab, Science Building, and Trades Building. The tour concluded at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, where students showcased their innovative programs and studies. Guests also visited the Culinary Arts program and received a guided tour of the KCZY radio station, hosted by Cuyler Frank.

Tammy Miller-Carlson expressed gratitude for the tour, stating, “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to visit Navajo Technical University and learn more about the institution and the impact your students have within the Navajo Nation and beyond. We were inspired and amazed from the beginning of our visit, especially hearing President Guy’s vision and perspective through every program we experienced. The level of work students are doing, and the caliber and passion of the faculty and staff rival any Ivy League institution.

Their visit gave students valuable information on applying for the AICF Full Circle Scholarship forthe Fall 2025 semester. Topics covered included eligibility requirements, application tips, support services, and various resources aimed at helping students achieve success. These scholarships and resources are designed to support Native students in reaching their academic goals.

“Thank you for sharing your stories with our staff at the American Indian College Fund. We are returning home with full hearts and minds, ready to raise more scholarship funds and promote the value and impact of tribal university education,” Tammy concluded.

