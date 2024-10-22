Wisconsin Native Vote Hosts Basketball Tournaments and Mural Unveilings to Boost Indigenous Voter Turnout

Details By Kaili Berg October 22, 2024

Native Vote 2024. This Saturday, October 26, Wisconsin Native Vote is partnering with the Bad River and Menominee Indian Tribal Nations to host a dynamic, community-centered event aimed at boosting Native voter turnout for the upcoming election.

The event will feature three-versus-three basketball tournaments and mural unveilings, all designed to emphasize the importance of Native voices in shaping the future of their communities.

The dual events will take place on the reservations of the Menominee and Bad River Nations, with a central message: Native voices have power.

Native voting plays a critical role in ensuring that Indigenous communities have a say in decisions that directly affect their lands, resources, and future. Historically, Native Americans have faced numerous barriers to voting, including systemic disenfranchisement and legal challenges.

However, with over 50,000 eligible Native voters in Wisconsin alone, Native participation can be a decisive factor in local, state, and national elections. By exercising the right to vote, Native communities can influence policy decisions related to healthcare, education, land rights, and economic development.

Organizers of the event aim to ensure that local communities are equipped with the resources they need to vote on Tuesday, November 5, and to underscore the impact of civic engagement. These events are part of a nonpartisan effort to increase voter participation among Indigenous communities in Wisconsin.

In Menominee, artist Alex “Gokey” Menroe Jr. (Menominee) will unveil a powerful voting-themed mural on the wall of the Menominee Indian Middle School gym, providing a visual representation of the importance of civic duty and pride in Native identity.

Simultaneously, in Bad River, artist Caitlin Newago (Bad River) will present her mural on the basketball courts of the Bad River Community Center. Both works of art aim to inspire and remind the community that their voices matter.

Alongside the mural unveilings, attendees can enjoy competitive three-versus-three basketball tournaments, uniting participants in friendly competition while reinforcing the event's message of community empowerment. Free food and voter information will be available to all in attendance.

Event Details:

Menominee 3v3 Basketball Tournament

Location: Menominee Indian Middle School, N500 STH 47, Keshena, WI 54135

Date/Time: Saturday, October 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bad River 3v3 Basketball Tournament

Location: Bad River Community Center, 72772 Elm Street, Odanah, WI 54861

Date/Time: Saturday, October 26, from 12 to 4 p.m.

