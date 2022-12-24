Winter Storm Closes Gun Lake Casino in Michigan

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With a heavy winter storm hitting the Great Lakes region, Gun Lake Casino, located halfway between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Michigan, announced it closed on Friday evening at 7 p.m., December 23, and will reopen on Christmas Day, December 25, at 10 a.m.

Gun Lake Casino officials said in a statement:

"The safety of guests and team members is the top priority due to the blizzard-like conditions present throughout the region. It is also noted that large sections of U.S. 131 have been closed.

Gun Lake Casino executives would like to encourage would-be guests, and team members, to remain home if possible until roadways, and visibility, are restored in the region."

Promotional drawings will be rescheduled for a later date and will be further communicated to the guests.

