First Native American Woman in Space, Nicole Mann Back on Earth

Details By Native News Online Staff March 11, 2023

Breaking News. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the first Native American woman in space Nicole Aunapu Mann and fellow NASA Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina splashed down at approximately 9:02 p.m. EST tonight in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida.

Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes) became the first Native American woman ever to be launched into space when she was launched into space last October 5, 2022.

Nicole Aunapu Mann

Mann served as the mission commander on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 space mission on the Dragon spacecraft named Endurance. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission was launched with four other astronauts on board on their way to the International Space Station.

Mann and crew returned after 157 days in space.

