Truck Drives Through Centennial Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial Parade

Details By Darren Thompson August 05, 2022

Breaking News. On a night that was meant for celebration turned into chaos at the kickoff of 100th annual Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup, New Mexico on Thursday evening when a truck aimed for the crowd of people.

William Hawk-Birdshead, a trained medic visiting the Navajo Nation, told Native News Online that he saw a tan GMC truck accelerate behind and through the centennial Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial parade, around 8:10 p.m.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

He said the truck came out of nowhere moments after Navajo Nation President Jonathon Nez appeared during the parade and ended with a stand-off at a nearby jewelry store, Red Shell Jewelry.

“People were screaming,” Hawk-Birdshead said of the incident Thursday night. “It was horrifying to witness. I can’t imagine the trauma this has caused for the people.”

Police in Gallup, New Mexico apprehend a drive and two passengers for driving through the 100th Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial Parade on Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Photo/Courtesy)

KOAT reported that the City of Gallup said no spectators or parade participants have been hit by the vehicle. However, reports to Native News Online, show scenes of people injured and taken by ambulance. Native News Online has not confirmed the truck struck any parade attendees, but the truck aiming towards parade attendees may have caused a crowd commition that attributed to chaos that resulted in injuries.

Multiple sources, including the New Mexico State Police, reported there were several people injured, including two members of law enforcement.

The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, New Mexico’s longest running and historic event, will take place in Gallup, August 4-14.

The Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial began in 1922, with traders wanting to attract tourists to local tribes, featuring music, powwows, parades, rodeo events, food, and vendors.

According to KOAT, The driver and two others inside the vehicle that drove into the parade were apprehended several blocks down the parade route.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter