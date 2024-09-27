Tribal Sovereignty 101 and Candidates Forum comes to Tulsa Sept. 30

Details By Native News Online Staff September 27, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Join United Indian Nations for a day dedicated to empowering Native American voters at the Tribal Sovereignty 101 and Candidates Forum presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO). This event is part of the Warrior Up to Vote Tour, designed to register Native voters, amplify Tribal voices and unite Tribal citizens to pursue a pro-sovereignty agenda in Oklahoma.

This event is crucial for registering Native American voters ahead of Oklahoma’s Oct. 11 registration deadline to address policy issues such as economic development, criminal justice, health care, and education in Indian Country. Participation is nonpartisan, and all local, state, and federal candidates are welcome to attend.

The event is free and open to the public.

Full schedule of events:

9:00 a.m. - Opening Session

Opening Prayer: Bruce Pratt, UINO Treasurer

Welcome by Host Tribe: Principal Chief David Hill, Muscogee Nation

Welcome Remarks: Margo Gray, UINO Executive Director

Tribal Leader Remarks: Ben Barnes, UINO Chairperson and Chief of the Shawnee Tribe

9:15 a.m. - Oklahoma Native Caucus update

Invited Speakers: Rep. Ken Luttrell (HD-37), Rep. Ajay Pittman (HD-99)

9:30 a.m. - Tribal Sovereignty 101

Featuring:

Larry Wright Jr., Executive Director, National Congress of American Indians

Ben Barnes, Chief of the Shawnee Tribe

David Hill, Principal Chief of the Muscogee Nation

Ernie Stevens Jr., Chairman, Indian Gaming Association

Wilson Pipestem, Pipestem Law

Arvo Mikkanen, Chairman Oklahoma Indian Bar Association

Noon - Networking Luncheon

Lunch provided by UINO

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Candidates Forum

Candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions regarding their positions on tribal sovereignty and critical issues facing Indian Country.

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Warrior Up to Vote Rally

Native American entertainers Native Zahn McClarnon and Tatanka Means, with live entertainment by DJ Chance Rush.

