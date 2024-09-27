Tribal Sovereignty 101 and Candidates Forum comes to Tulsa Sept. 30

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Native Vote 2024. Join United Indian Nations for a day dedicated to empowering Native American voters at the Tribal Sovereignty 101 and Candidates Forum presented by United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO). This event is part of the Warrior Up to Vote Tour, designed to register Native voters, amplify Tribal voices and unite Tribal citizens to pursue a pro-sovereignty agenda in Oklahoma.
This event is crucial for registering Native American voters ahead of Oklahoma’s Oct. 11 registration deadline to address policy issues such as economic development, criminal justice, health care, and education in Indian Country. Participation is nonpartisan, and all local, state, and federal candidates are welcome to attend.
The event is free and open to the public.
Full schedule of events:
9:00 a.m. - Opening Session
-
Opening Prayer: Bruce Pratt, UINO Treasurer
-
Welcome by Host Tribe: Principal Chief David Hill, Muscogee Nation
-
Welcome Remarks: Margo Gray, UINO Executive Director
-
Tribal Leader Remarks: Ben Barnes, UINO Chairperson and Chief of the Shawnee Tribe
9:15 a.m. - Oklahoma Native Caucus update
-
Invited Speakers: Rep. Ken Luttrell (HD-37), Rep. Ajay Pittman (HD-99)
9:30 a.m. - Tribal Sovereignty 101
Featuring:
-
Larry Wright Jr., Executive Director, National Congress of American Indians
-
Ben Barnes, Chief of the Shawnee Tribe
-
David Hill, Principal Chief of the Muscogee Nation
-
Ernie Stevens Jr., Chairman, Indian Gaming Association
-
Wilson Pipestem, Pipestem Law
-
Arvo Mikkanen, Chairman Oklahoma Indian Bar Association
Noon - Networking Luncheon
Lunch provided by UINO
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Candidates Forum
Candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions regarding their positions on tribal sovereignty and critical issues facing Indian Country.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Warrior Up to Vote Rally
Native American entertainers Native Zahn McClarnon and Tatanka Means, with live entertainment by DJ Chance Rush.
