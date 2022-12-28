Tribal Business News Round-Up: Dec. 27

December 28, 2022





Wahzhazhe Connect pulls together funding, partnerships to bring Osage County online

The Osage Nation will leverage federal funding and local partnerships to bring internet to its Oklahoma reservation through a new tribally-owned broadband department overseeing a swathe of new infrastructure.

This week in Tribal Business News, a tribally-owned broadband enterprise launches in Oklahoma, a Mid-West tribe announces a new regenerative agriculture educational institution and a Michigan casino hires a longtime tribal gaming HR director as CEO.

Wahzhazhe Connect comprises 16 cell towers and more than 200 miles of new fiber optic lines to get Osage citizens and non-Native residents in Osage County connected with the wider world around them.

Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska establishes regenerative agriculture education center

The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is developing a new regenerative agriculture educational institution aimed at helping Native producers retain more of the economic benefits from their sustainable operations.

The tribe’s Center for Excellence for Regenerative Native Agriculture (CERNA) will offer two cohorts a year for Native and non-Native students, who will participate in intensive two-week courses. The program will share training on regenerative agriculture techniques, such as adaptive grazing and supply chain management.

FireKeepers Casino appoints longtime HR exec as new CEO

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, the gaming enterprise of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi, has tapped longtime tribal gaming human resources executive Frank Tecumseh as its new CEO. Tecumseh served as vice president of human resources for eight years prior to his ascent to CEO, a step he describes as the completion of a long-held ambition.

As well, the Fed proposes cutting the Klamath River flow in the face of a historic dam removal; the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program awards $40.3M in high-speed internet grants; and Seminole Tribe of Florida-owned Hard Rock International completes the acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

