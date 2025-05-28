This Day in History: Jim Thorpe Born – May 28, 1887

Details By Levi Rickert May 28, 2025

This Day in History. On this day in history, May 28, 1887, one of the greatest athletes of all time, Jim Thorpe, was born near Prague, in what was then Indian Territory, now Oklahoma. A member of the Sac and Fox Nation mixed with Potawatomi blook, Thorpe would go on to become a symbol of excellence in sports and a trailblazer for Native American athletes in the United States.

Thorpe's athletic prowess became evident at an early age, but it was at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania that his talents truly began to shine. Under the guidance of legendary coach Glenn "Pop" Warner, Thorpe excelled in multiple sports, including football, track and field, baseball, and even ballroom dancing. His versatility and natural ability set him apart from his peers.

Thorpe gained international fame at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, where he competed in the decathlon and pentathlon. He dominated both events, winning gold medals and earning praise from around the world. King Gustav V of Sweden famously told Thorpe, “Sir, you are the greatest athlete in the world,” to which Thorpe humbly replied, “Thanks, King.”

However, controversy followed. In 1913, it was revealed that Thorpe had briefly played semi-professional baseball, violating the strict amateurism rules of the Olympics. Despite the common practice of the time and Thorpe’s relative lack of compensation, the International Olympic Committee stripped him of his medals. It wasn’t until 1983, 30 years after his death, that Thorpe’s medals were officially reinstated. Even though the gold medals were awarded, the Committee did not restore Thorpe’s records in Olympic history.

In a turn of events, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in July 2022, decided t0 display the name of Jim Thorpe, whose original name Wa-Tho-Huk that means “Bright Path,” as the sole gold medallist in pentathlon and decathlon at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm. This change came on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe’s medal in decathlon.

Thorpe went on to play professional football and baseball, becoming the first president of what would later become the NFL. His athletic achievements spanned decades and sports, breaking racial and cultural barriers in the process. Despite his fame, Thorpe struggled financially after his athletic career ended, working in various jobs, including as a laborer and actor.

Jim Thorpe passed away in 1953, but his legacy has endured. In 1950, the Associated Press named him the greatest athlete of the first half of the 20th century. More than just a sports icon, Thorpe is remembered as a resilient figure who overcame adversity, racism, and institutional injustice to etch his name into history.

On this day, we honor the birth of Jim Thorpe—a champion on and off the field, whose story continues to inspire generations.

